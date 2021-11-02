Sky Glass problems mean a software update is already on the way

Sky is preparing to release a crucial software update for Glass, the all-new physical TV set and streaming platform that marks a major move away from the satellite dish for the British pay TV giant.

However, the company has been forced to respond to a growing number of complaints from customers, with Glass users taking to the Sky community forums to report a range of issues including screen flickering and other playback problems. Some are even going so far as to suggest a product recall.

In a statement, the provider admitted that a “very small number of customers” were facing issues with Glass and confirmed that it would be releasing a corrective over-the-air software update to address the glitches this week.

What is Sky Glass – and what should I do I’m having Sky Glass problems?

It’s (relatively) good news for those hit by early Sky Glass teething problems, though. Because this week’s update will arrive over-the-air, you don’t have to do anything to get it – your TV will automatically download and install the patch as soon as it’s available.

For those mulling a Sky upgrade, Sky Glass is best described as the first physical TV set with built-in Sky, with entertainment now streamed to your home over Wi-Fi rather than being beamed through a satellite dish.

It’s not just a bog-standard TV, either, but rather a premium QLED set that comes with Dolby Atmos sound in addition to Ultra HD picture quality – so Sky says it also does away with the need for a soundbar.

A final selling point is that you can pay for Sky Glass on a monthly basis, thereby spreading the cost of the new TV and conveniently incorporating it into your overall Sky bill.

