Sky brings sports recap and ad skipping to the Sky Go app

Sky Go also introduces ad-skipping, so you can zoom through adverts (most welcome, but it won’t do this for all content) while all users can now download programmes to watch offline; previously this was only available if you had a Sky Q Multiscreen or Sky Go Extra subscription.

The number of devices you can stream on simultaneously has also increased from one to two unless you have the aforementioned Sky Q Multiscreen or Sky Go Extra subscription in which case you can still use four simultaneously.

Sky Q has improved its voice control significantly over the last couple of years and now you can move between your favourite apps, such as Disney+, Netflix or BBC iPlayer (relevant subscriptions required where appropriate of course). You can always say Home to get back to the Sky homepage. You can also now say “record” or “record this” into your voice remote when watching live TV.

Finally, there’s also now a dedicated page for Audio Descriptive Content – just say Audio Described TV into the voice remote.