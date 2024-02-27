Signed up for Netflix on an iPhone? You’re going to have to resubscribe

You know how the App Store lets you handily subscribe to apps with your saved payment method? Well, Netflix is flipping the script and ending support for this. If you’ve been using the ol’ App Store to pay for your binge-watching subscription to the top streaming service, it’s time to wave goodbye to that convenience. Netflix is cutting the cord and asking members to subscribe directly.

If been enjoying the good ol’ days of Netflix at $9.99/£9.99 a month (or a similar previous price), you’re about to get a wake-up call. The streaming giant is cancelling these subscriptions, and making you resubscribe via its own website. You could stick with the basic plan and put up with ads, or cough up $15.49/£10.99 per month for the ad-free experience. For those feeling a bit posh, there’s the Premium tier at $23/£17.99 a month. Even those paying current prices will have to resubscribe to their existing plan via Netflix’s website.

Now, why is Netflix giving Apple the cold shoulder, you ask? This tiff between the streamer and smartphone giant isn’t exactly breaking news. The streaming giant reckons Apple takes too big a slice of the pie with in-app purchases, thanks to the pesky 30% App Store commission that’s been in the headlines recently. And, let’s not forget, Apple’s now playing in the same sandbox with its Apple TV Plus service.

So, if you’re one of the Apple-subscribing Netflix lot, keep an eye on your inbox. The streamer will be sending you a nudge to hop over to their website and re-subscribe. And you’re probably best to follow the streamer’s instructions, lest your Netflix plan be cancelled.

