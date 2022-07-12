Save £75 on the Philips Fidelio X2HR audiophile-grade headphones

For listening at home, nothing beats a pair of open-back headphones – they relieve air pressure build-up and give your music room to breathe in a way you just can’t match with closed-back cans. The Philips Fidelio X2HR are a cracking example – and they’re currently down to their lowest price on Amazon UK in time for Prime day.

Right now you can pick up a pair for £84 – that’s a huge 47% discount over the usual £160 retail price.

The Fidelio X2HR has 50mm neodymium drivers that sit at 15 degrees to naturally fit the angle of your ears for superior sound. They promise a frequency range of 5-40,000Hz – or more than enough to get the nod for High Resolution Audio.

The hammock-style headband is made from 3D mesh, which should stop your head getting too toasty after a long listening session. You also get giant velour earpads filled with memory foam, which are also designed to dissipate heat.

These are wired cans, with an extra long 3.5mm headphone cable and 6.3mm adaptor for hooking up to beefier stereo systems.

If you’re more about listening on the move rather than pulling up a comfy chair at home, Philips still has you covered. There’s currently a tidy £19 off the TAPH805BK Bluetooth on-ears, bringing them down to £49 – a 28% discount over retail.

These active noise cancelling cans can manage 25 hours of listening on a charge (or 30 if you don’t mind hearing a bit of the outside world as well as your tunes). Fifteen minutes hooked up to the mains should give you as much as 6 hours of battery life, too.

The 40mm closed-back drivers won’t leak like sieves, so you won’t irritate your fellow commuters with whatever bop you’ve currently got playing on repeat.