Save £60 on iPhone 13 with Amazon’s latest deal

There’s a fairly significant iPhone 13 price drop available at Amazon UK currently – you can get the latest iPhone 13 in Blue for just £719 right now, a saving of £60.

Apple’s latest smartphone hasn’t really changed in price since its release, though this was only in September. This deal is only running on the 128GB iPhone 13 model in blue. One of the cheaper iPhone models is even cheaper thanks to this deal, perfect for any bargain hunters.

It’s rare to see many discounts on any Apple products, but especially the iPhone. This deal might be worth snapping up now!

Our original iPhone 13 review saw Apple’s latest smartphone awarded a perfect 5/5 star score. Features of particular note include the upgraded camera, super bright display, and impressive battery performance. The standard 13 sits above the mini model, but below the Pro and Pro Max.

While calling this model standard, the iPhone 13 still offers the premium Apple experience you know and love. Powered by the A15 processor, this smartphone has more oomph than you’ll find yourself needing. In fact, it remains one of the most powerful smartphone processors.

Also on the device, you’ll find MagSafe. This is Apple’s stand-out wireless charging feature, which connects to your phone via magnets. To go alongside your new iPhone, why not also pick up a MagSafe charger as well?

The iPhone 13 packs a serious punch, despite its lower price tag.