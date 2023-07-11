Save £1300 on LG’s 65-inch C2 4K OLED telly this Prime Day

A new telly can easily run you over a grand (or thereabouts), especially if you’re after an OLED. So, the opportunity to save some cash isn’t one to be missed. Thankfully, this Prime Day, you can save big on one of LG‘s flagship OLED TVs. Last year’s C2 model is up for grabs at a huge discount during Amazon’s savings event.

Currently, you’ll find the 65-inch model of LG’s C2 OLED TV reduced by 48%. That translates into a huge saving of just over £1300, with the price dropping to £1398 from £2700. While this is still an expensive gogglebox, it’s up for grabs at its lowest price yet.

With the LG C2, you can expect an impressively bright telly for your wall, fitted with 4K resolution and HDR support. Inside, you’ll find LG’s latest evo panel, which is brighter and thinner than previous models. There’s also the α9 Gen 5 AI Processor for more advanced image processing using AI. Plus, this TV fully supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for immersive audio and UHD content. And running the latest webOS 22, you’ll get all the latest features, and every streaming service you can shake a stick at.