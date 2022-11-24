Save £109 on the OnePlus Nord 2T this Black Friday
OnePlus deals equals savings
Smartphones are one of the top products to watch out for this Black Friday, with big savings to be had. Coming thick and fast with a scorcher of a deal is OnePlus, knocking £109 off the cost of the handset. While the Nord 2T can’t call for help amongst the madness, it boasts 5G and a 50MP AI camera system.
And this Black Friday, you’ll find the regular version, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is on sale for £260 – that’s a 30% saving over the usual £369 asking price. If you need more memory and storage, the 12GB/256GB model is also reduced by £109, meaning you can pick it up for £360 – a 23% reduction compared to the £469 RRP.
Released earlier this year, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G packs 80W Supervooc fast charging, and a refreshed design. Inside, you’ll find the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Chipset equipped with 5G, and a 4500mAh battery. On the front, you’re greeted with a glorious 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. And on the back, you’ll find a rather impressive 50MP dual camera array with Sony lenses. There’s also some clever AI processing behind the camera.
The Nord 2T provides some welcome mid-range refreshment amongst a growing stack of sub-£400 rivals. It stacks up well against the recent Google Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone 1, marking itself as a solid mid-range device to slide in to your pocket. We scored the smartphone five stars out of five in our review. And it’s even better this Black Friday with a cheeky price cut.
