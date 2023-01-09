Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch discounted by up to £100

The Pixel 7 series launch might be a few months gone, but the smartphones are still a solid addition to your pocket. Hold off on looking at those Pixel 8 rumours just yet – there are currently stellar deals across the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. New year, new phone? You’ll want to take a look at these.

You can currently bag £80 off the price of the standard Pixel 7 at Amazon, bringing the price to £520. The Big G is also offering a deal. It’s not quite as tasty with just £75 off at £525, but you can trade in your old handset. The Pixel 7 boasts a 6.3-inch OLED display, with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs Google’s latest Tensor G2 chipset, sports a 50MP double camera array on the rear, and a commendable 4355mAh battery. We scored the device a full five stars in our review, as it “finally feels like a premium phone”.

Not quite enough welly for you? No problem – the Pixel 7 Pro also sees a discount. £100 off at Amazon and the Google Store for £750, you can snap this flagship up for quite the steal. It sports a larger 6.7-inch OLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth graphics. There’s an extra snapper on the rear in the form of a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and the zoom lens goes up to 30x. You’ll also find a larger, 5000mAh battery, and 4GB extra RAM, bringing the total to 12GB. We scored this “safe sequel” a full five stars in our review, commending it as “one of the best point-and-shoot camera phones around”.

And fancy a shiny new accessory to go with your new smartphone? Google’s still got you covered, with a deal on the Pixel Watch to tick you over. It’s £40 off on Amazon, bringing the total to £300. Or you can opt for £30 off at the Google Store, if you’re already placing an order. You’ll find heart-rate tracking, sleep tracking, deep Fitbit integration, the suite of Google apps, Google Pay, and more. We scored the smartwatch four stars out of five in our review, as “Google hasn’t quite knocked it out of the park with its first attempt”. But for £300, this is a tempting smartwatch to slap on your wrist… if you can overlook the bezel.