Peter Jackson restores Beatles “Let It Be” documentary – here’s when it’s coming to Disney+

Here’s a bit of nostalgia that’s sure to have Beatles fans twisting and shouting. Disney+ has dropped the bombshell that Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s legendary 1970 documentary, Let It Be, will be gracing the streaming service. This classic film, which hasn’t been publicly available for over five decades, will finally re-emerge in all its glory on 8 May, 2024.

For those not in the know, Let It Be was first unleashed to the world back in May 1970. This was the film that, for many, marked the end of an era. It initially cast a somewhat sombre shadow over its release due to the group’s imminent breakup. Fast-forward to today, and thanks to a sparkling restoration from Peter Jackson, the film has been recontextualized. It sheds a new light on the group’s dynamics courtesy of revelations from Peter Jackson’s acclaimed The Beatles: Get Back docuseries.

Let It Be offers a raw, intimate glimpse into The Beatles’ creative process during January 1969. This includes never-before-seen footage of their iconic rooftop concert, their last live performance as a group, featuring the involvement of keyboard wizard Billy Preston. What’s more, the restoration hasn’t just tidied up the visual. It has also given the audio a hefty polish, using the same magical MAL de-mix technology employed in Get Back.

The film’s restoration has been a labour of love, spearheaded by none other than Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post Production, diving into the original 16mm negatives. Both Michael Lindsay-Hogg and Peter Jackson have expressed their delight and pride in the film’s re-release. They see it as a crucial piece of the historical puzzle that complements the narrative arc started by Get Back.

To all the Beatles lovers out there, circle 8 May on your calendars. Let It Be will make its exclusive reappearance on Disney+. It gives fans a chance to relive the magic, music, and moptops from the comfort of their living rooms.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home