OnePlus revamps its entry-level Nord series with 2T, CE 2 Lite and Buds

OnePlus has revealed the much-rumoured OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, the latest in the lineup of mid-range Nord phones.

Costing £369/469 for 8/128GB and 12/256GB variants respectively (€399/€499 in Europe), it’s available in the interestingly-named jade fog (sorta turquoise) and grey shadow (grey) colour finishes. It’ll be available from 24 May.

It’s not a big leap over the predecessor OnePlus Nord 2, but it’s a welcome upgrade even so, with 80W wired charging from the OnePlus 10 Pro (100% in 27 minutes) and a new-gen MediaTek Dimensity 1300 platform underpinning the whole thing. There’s also an upgraded 32MP front camera, but the main rear sensor is the same – but capable – 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor from the OnePlus Nord 2. It comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

OnePlus also revealed the budget but awkwardly-named OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G as well as the remarkably cheap £49 Nord Buds in-ear headphones at its launch today.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G phone with improved performance of up to 30 percent on the previous generation Nord CE. There’s a headphone jack, too, should you really want one. It features 33W wired charging and a 5,000mAh battery plus there’s a triple camera including a 64MP main sensor. It comes in blue and black and is available from today for £279.

OnePlus Nord Buds boast 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers and 30 hours of combined playback on a single charge. They even have Dolby Atmos support, too, and with the case will last for a total of 30 hours.