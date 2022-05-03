OnePlus Nord 3 launch looms large after sighting on official website

It looks like the release of the OnePlus Nord 3 could be just around the corner, after the new mid-range smartphone was spotted on the official OnePlus India website.

The upcoming device was spied by Indian tech influencer and mobile leaker Mukul Sharma (H/T Android Authority), with the listing aligning nicely with previous rumours that the Nord 3 was being tested in the country under the Meili name.

Alright. The OnePlus Nord 3 is also coming up soon it seems. Have spotted it on the country's Indian website.

Feel free to retweet.#OnePlus #OnePlusNord3 pic.twitter.com/eg9LqWQanK — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 2, 2022

The handset will look to quickly establish itself as one of the year’s best cheap phones when it launches in the coming months.

To our eye, a OnePlus Nord 3 release date in June could make the most sense, as it would allow it to immediately compete with another high profile affordable handset, the Google Pixel 6a, without risking being overshadowed by its blockbuster launch at I/O 2022 this month.

However, we should note that this is all educated guesswork, and it might not arrive until July or even later this summer. There’s nothing else new revealed about the OnePlus Nord 3 specs by the Indian sighting, though previous rumours suggest it will feature an upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 8000 processor, while sticking with the same 90Hz screen and 4500mAh battery of the Nord 2.

Other OnePlus Nord 3 rumours have pointed to it getting a fast-charging boost to 80W or even 150W (from 67W), though temper your expectations here and bear in mind that recent flagship the OnePlus 10 Pro only had the former 80W capabilities.

The listing and alleged testing of the OnePlus Nord 3 in India follows hot on the heels of the launch of a new device currently specific to the market, the OnePlus 10R, and other regional releases like the OnePlus Ace.

The most recent new Nord branded device was the affordable Nord CE 2 (pictured top), which launched earlier this year.