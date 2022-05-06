OnePlus Nord 2T makes unofficial debut in early retail listing

OnePlus hasn’t officially pulled the wraps off its upcoming mid-ranger yet – but that hasn’t stopped one online retailer from leaking the upcoming phone in full ahead of time. The OnePlus Nord 2T is available to buy right now on Aliexpress, with the listing confirming exactly what design and specs to expect when the handset launches.

Adding fuel to the fire are a set of official-looking renders, showing the Nord 2T will have a very similar design to the existing Nord 2. The biggest change seems to be on the back, with much a larger camera bump made of two separate circles. The top one looks dedicated to a single lens, while the bottom one holds two. According to the spec, we can expect a 50MP main snapper, along with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP black and white sensor for better detail capture. There should also be a 32MP front-facing camera in the mix.

Two colours seem to be on the menu: Grey and Green. The former appears to be a dark gunmetal, and the latter looks very minty. It’s unclear what materials OnePlus has used, but the Nord 2 mixed a glass front and back with a plastic frame. We’re expecting more of the same here.

The rest of the spec sheet isn’t too surprising, given details had leaked previously. Expect a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 CPU, a 4500mAh battery, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage. That’s a reasonable step up from the current OnePlus Nord 2. It’s unclear if there’ll be a version with more memory and storage, though.

80W SuperVOOC charging promises faster top-ups than the Nord 2, which capped out at 65W. It seems like a power brick will be included in the box.

Leaked OnePlus Nord 2T renders via AliExpress

The one question mark this leak doesn’t answer is price. The Aliexpress Nord 2T listing puts the phone at £555, a considerable increase over the Nord 2’s £399 asking price. This is likely because the retailer has to take export costs into account. We’re betting when the phone officially lands in the UK, it’ll be a fair bit cheaper.

Now the details are all in the wild, it shouldn’t be long until OnePlus makes the Nord 2T official. We’ll have all the info once it does.