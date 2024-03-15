Nothing Phone 2a sold over 100,000 on the very first day

Nothing says its Phone 2a budget handset has already been a big success, selling over 100,000 devices during its first full day on sale. 60,000 of these were within the first hour on sale, according to the three year-old company.

Founder Carl Pei said: “Phone 2a is redefining a category often overlooked… Selling a record-breaking 100,000 units in just 24 hours is proof of that. A big thanks to our community, partners, and team for believing in us!”

In the UK, the device is available directly from Nothing. It’ll set you back £319 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, or £349 for the higher spec with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It’s also available from Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, and Very.

It costs €329 in mainland Europe, and INR 23,999 in India. Officially Nothing Phone 2a isn’t available in the United States but you can can get it for $349 through a developer program. Buyers can pick from three colours: White, Milk, and Black.

Phone 2a includes some fairly decent specs for its low price. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a dual-camera system with a 50MP main snapper. There’s a 32MP front camera, 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, and IP54 water resistance.

In our Nothing Phone 2a review, we awarded the full Stuff five-star rating, praising the fact the phone “keeps everything that made previous efforts so distinctive” with the only negatives being the lack of a handful of premium features (that you wouldn’t expect at this price point anyway) and the lack of impact from the simplified Glyph lighting system.

