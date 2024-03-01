Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio 2 for pros is a massive $400 off

On the lookout for a new top laptop? There are plenty of options to pick from that pack big power – which are ideal for any work you can throw at them. If you’re not in the Apple camp, Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio 2 is one of the proiest devices you can get your hands on. The trouble is, it starts at $2000, and higher specced options can quickly soar up the price ladder. But there’s a deal that can get you a tricked out model for much closer to retail price.

You can bag the configuration with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, a 13th-gen Intel i7 processor, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for even less at Amazon US. This Surface Laptop Studio 2 model will set you back $2399, a huge $400 off the regular price of $2800. That brings the price a lot closer to the base model, which makes for a more compelling offer.

This new Surface Laptop Studio keeps the 14.4in display of its predecessor, and the overall look and feel hasn’t really changed. Look at the sides, though, and you’ll spot that connectivity has been overhauled. There’s now twin USB-C ports, a single USB-A and a microSD card reader, on top of the 3.5mm headphone port and Surface Connect port. That should make it a lot more practical than the original model, which made do with twin Thunderbolt ports and Microsoft’s limited-use Surface Connector.

Screen specs on the Surface Laptop Studio 2 are unchanged. This gets you a 2400×1600 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate 14.4in panel with HDR, 10-point multitouch and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. It also plays ball with Dolby Vision video, and is individually colour-calibrated out of the factory. Naturally it’s compatible with the Surface Slim Pen 2.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home