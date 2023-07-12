Make every night movie night with these Xgimi projector Prime Day deals

Sure, plonking down in front of the telly is nice and all – but nothing beats watching a film on a projector. Bringing the cinema into your home is a lot more affordable this Prime Day, with some big discounts on Xgimi’s line-up of portable and professional projectors. The best bargain has to be the MoGo 2 mini projector, which would usually set you back £359 but can be had for £269 – a 25% discount over RRP.

This compact unit is small enough to take with you almost anywhere, and sips so little power you can even run it entirely off a battery bank (if you’ve got one that can deliver 65W, anyway). 400 lumens is bright enough for daytime viewing without drawing the curtains, and XGIMI’s Intelligent Screen Adaption tech takes care of screen alignment and keystone automatically.

It runs Android TV 11 with Google Play Store access, so you can load it full of streaming services, two built-in speakers that’ll get the job done and a lamp good for 25,000 hours – is that long enough to fully complete Netflix? We’ve tested the Xgimi Mogo 2 Pro, which steps the resolution up to 1080p but is otherwise largely unchanged. We praised its “Simple setup, strong performance and impressive portability”.

After something a bit more substantial, perhaps to completely replace your TV? The Xgimi Horizon could fit the bill, and the 23% discount available during Prime Day means it won’t leave as much of a dent in your wallet as it usually will. Instead of the £949 RRP, it’ll set you back £731.

This Full HD unit pumps out a whopping 2200 lumens of brightness, which will look epic even in brightly-lit rooms. Android TV, wireless mirroring, casting over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to your other tech means there’s never going to be nothing to watch, and there are enough inputs at the rear to handle a pair of games consoles. The auto keystone correction makes a reappearance here, so setup is simple, and a game mode boost function dials latency right down for slicker gameplay.

Finally, for the sort of home cinema upgrade that’ll have people queueing up outside your front door with buckets of popcorn, there’s the Xgimi Aura. This 4K ultra-short throw laser projector just needs to sit 30cm/12in away from a wall to chuck up a giant 120in image, with a peak brightness of 2400 lumens being enough to give some top-tier TVs a run for their money.

Usually you’d need to splash out a substantial £2400 to take the Aura home; for Prime Day, that figure has been slashed to £1719. Still plenty of cash, but a substantial 28% saving over retail.

An Android TV interface will put all the major streaming services and catch-up channels in easy reach, Chromecast is built in for sharing content from your other tech, and Google Assistant commands can dig up must-watch shows using just your voice. 8-point keystone correction should ensure a pin-sharp image, and it has eARC-enabled HDMI for hooking up a soundbar or surround sound system.

