Lifx is offering a massive 55% discount on its Wi-Fi smart bulb twin-pack

Lifx smart bulbs are a brilliant way to illuminate your smart home. Hub-free and easy to install, the glowers connect straight to your Wi-Fi network for full-colour customisation. Looking to upgrade your lighting? Lifx is currently offering a mega Black Friday discount on its twin-pack of colour bulbs.

• Shop the Lifx Colour 2-pack Black Friday deal here

Good for 1000 lumens a pop, each screw-in shiner pairs directly with the Lifx app for straightforward saturation control, scheduling and scenes. They also play nice Google, Alexa and Siri, for seamless smart home integration.

Compatible with any Edison screw socket, a twin-pack of E27 bulbs would usually set you back £75 – or £35 per bulb. But in an extraordinarily generous Black Friday offer, Lifx has discounted the set of two by more than 55%.

Move fast and you can bag a pair of color bulbs for the bargain price of just £32. That’s less than the normal cost of just a single bulb, which makes this deal one of the biggest steals of Black Friday so far.

Working with a different fitting? Lifx is also offering double deals on B22 bulbs, which Amazon is currently matching – although none are nearly as generous as the E27 twin-pack saving.

Lifx has cut the price of its Lightstrips too, with a two-metre glow strip now available for £64 (down from the usual price of £80) and the shorter one-metre model on sale at £52 (versus its normal list price of £65).

Looking to sanitise your pad? You can also pick up discounted Lifx Clean bulbs in the Black Friday sale. Besides illuminating your room, these antibacterial bulbs can eliminate a whole range of bacterial baddies from surfaces, sinks and countertops. One Clean bulb would usually set you back £70, but Lifx has wiped a slice of the price – bringing it down to £49. Looking to double up? A twin-pack currently costs £91 (a 30% saving on the standard price).