Keyboard warriors rejoice: PS VR2 PC support to arrive in 2024

If you’ve been hankering for PS VR2 PC support, today is your lucky day. Well, sort of. While Sony has confirmed that its latest-gen VR headset will play nice with your gaming rig, the functionality won’t be released until 2024. Still, at least we know it’s coming.

Read more: PS VR2 review

Revealing the news in an official PlayStation Blog post, there’s not much information short of one key paragraph:

“Also, we’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”

As you can see, there’s very little to go on, bar the fact that some clever people are working on making PS VR2 on PC a reality. There’s no word on specifics like release dates or scope of compatibility, so we’ll just have to wait for more news and updates as they come. We imagine most, if not all features will be supported, and we’re more than a little curious to see what the minimum hardware requirements are.

While it’s always tricky directly comparing consoles and PCs due to the difference in their hardware architecture, it’s been said that the PS5’s power is roughly around the same level as Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3070, or AMD Radeon RX 6800. If you’re currently running older hardware and are interested in Sony’s sleek, minimalistic, and rather capable headset, then fret not, for there’s still plenty of time to upgrade.

If you’re not sure why you should be excited, then feel free to also check out our PS VR2 review, for the full lowdown on Sony’s VR experience.

