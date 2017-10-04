How to watch the Google Pixel 2 event

Like a gadget version of The X Factor, tech companies have been taking it in turns to impress the judges (that's us) with their new toys – and tonight it's Google's turn to take the stage.

If the rumours are to believed, we're going to get another bumper collection of new releases.

This includes the obvious headliners (a Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL), plus some some strong support acts in the form of a Google Home Mini and a Home Max.

If we're good kids, we might even get a new Pixelbook and Daydream View 2 headset. But how to keep up with events as they unfold?