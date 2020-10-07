Hi, Speed: what to expect from Apple’s 13 October event

Image: Aziz Ghaus

The rumour mill claims we’ll get four new iPhones: a 5.4in iPhone 12 ‘mini’ and its 6.1in sibling, a 6.1in iPhone 12 Pro, and the biggest iPhone ever in the 6.7in iPhone 12 Pro Max. Flat edges, better cameras, 5G, OLED and LiDAR should all get a look in.

Stuff says: Overchoice is a concern, and four new iPhones in addition to whatever existing ones remain in the line-up seems a lot. But all those features sound fab, and if Apple gets the balance between them and pricing right, all that choice is going to look very smart indeed.

Likelihood: Short of Thanos clicking his fingers and willing every iPhone out of existence, we’re going to call this one: it’s going to happen. Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ invite line further suggests the A14 chip inside these iPhones will get a proper intro – and also that 5G will be coming to at least some of Apple’s smartphones.