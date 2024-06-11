Here’s when you can get the new Beats Solo Buds with 18 hours of battery life

The Beats Studio Buds+ are some of the most popular wireless earbuds around. The new Beats Solo Buds are a smaller version, designed to have the unique Beats sound but in an even more diminutive size – the case is around 40% smaller in volume than the Studio Buds+.

The new earphones are available in four different colours – Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple and Transparent Red. You can pre-order them now for $79.99/£79.99, and they’ll be fully available from 20 June.

The trump card for the new buds isn’t really their sound quality – though Beats promises we’ll be blown away by it – it’s the 18 hours of battery life. Not as good as a pair of wireless cans, of course, but great for small buds. There’s also a now-expected five minute fast charge that will give you an hour of listening.

The slight drawback is that there is now no battery in the case itself – rather unusual for a pair of true wireless buds but with the 18 hour life, the gamble is that you’ll charge them before they run out anyway. Still, we’ll have to see how this works out in our review when we get them.

Beats also not unreasonably points out that you can always top them up from the battery in your phone and with the fast charge capability (that Beats calls Fast Fuel) a few minutes will get you that extra hour.

Fast pairing is available across both iOS and Android and like other newer Beats gear they also support both Apple FindMy and Google’s Find My Device. The Solo Buds also come with four different ear tip sizes and are designed for all-day listening, with laser-cut vents that reduce pressure.

Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief About Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio. Areas of expertise Computing, mobile, audio, smart home