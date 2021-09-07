Here's when Apple will announce the iPhone 13

Apple has just pinged an invite for its annual iPhone event on 14 September into our inbox – but as has become the way over the last 18 months, the event will take place online.

We're expecting the new iPhone 13 to appear, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7 and possibly the redesigned AirPods 3 which will look more like the AirPods Pro. Some rumours are pointing towards there being a next-generation iPad mini as well which would basically be a smaller iPad Air with a Touch ID power button on the side rather than the traditional button under the display.

As for the iPhone 13, we are once again expecting there to be at least a standard version in addition to a Pro and Pro Max, but the jury is still out on whether there will be an iPhone 13 mini after reports of poor sales for the iPhone 12 mini.

As for the Mac, we think any new versions of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro will be held over for a separate event later in the year.

The event invite uses the tagline 'California streaming' and it will be broadcast to YouTube and other places from Apple's Apple Park HQ in Cupertino, California. Does the tagline mean we'll get news on new Apple TV+ content and devices, too?

The Apple Event is set to start at 10am PDT – or 6pm UK time on the 14 September – so pop it in your diaries and we'll bring you the full lowdown on what Apple is launching next Tuesday.