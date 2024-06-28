Here’s how you can play Xbox games with just a streaming stick

Xbox Cloud Gaming lets anyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription stream a massive number of titles just about anywhere, from your games console to your smartphone, tablet or smart TV. And now, rather than needing a console, you can play games from your streaming stick, thanks to a team up with Amazon.

Starting this July, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in over 25 countries can dive into their favourite console games without, well, an actual console. All you need is a Fire TV Stick 4K Max or a Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) and a Bluetooth-enabled controller.

This partnership with Xbox brings the Xbox App to select Fire TV devices. This means you can stream and play hundreds of games directly through the Xbox app, right on your TV. Titles like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Starfield, and Forza Horizon 5 are just a few of the games awaiting your thumbs.

Daniel Rausch, the vice president of Fire TV and Alexa, said: “We’re committed to making it easy for customers to access their favourite entertainment experiences with Fire TV. We’re excited to work with Microsoft to bring the Xbox app to select Fire TV devices so customers can enjoy a vast library of high-quality games, allowing them to play amazing titles without the need for a console.”

It’s a match made in streaming heaven, and it’s all about accessibility. For just $50/£40, you can transform your Fire TV Stick into a cloud gaming powerhouse. But how do you go about using it?

How to use Xbox Cloud Gaming on your Fire TV Stick

So, you’re ready to jump into Xbox Cloud Gaming on your Fire TV Stick? Here’s how you get started:

Make sure you have a Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) or a Fire TV Stick 4K (2023). Head to the Amazon Appstore on your Fire TV device and download the Xbox app. Simple as that. Open the app and sign in with your Microsoft account. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you’ll have instant access to play cloud-enabled games. Not an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member yet? No problem. You can sign up directly through the app for a monthly fee. Or, if you just fancy a bit of Fortnite, you can play for free without a membership. Pair a compatible Bluetooth controller—Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, DualSense, or DualShock 4 all work seamlessly.

We imagine you’ll get access to more titles in the future. But for the time being, there are only a select number of games available.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home