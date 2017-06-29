Here's how to download the macOS High Sierra public beta

Today might be the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone's release, but Apple has a special treat for Mac owners instead: early access to macOS High Sierra.

High Sierra is expected out later this year following its recent unveiling at Apple's WWDD conference, but thanks to its public beta program, you can sign up and grab the update today. And it's packing a few neat additions that can improve your day-to-day Mac usage.

Granted, you'll be playing with unfinished software, so we don't recommend installing it on your everyday computer unless you're a power user and willing to deal with some hitches – and even then, take precautions.

Still interested? Here's what you need to know, and be sure to read our article on the 6 ways that High Sierra will make your Mac much better.