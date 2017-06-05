6 ways macOS High Sierra will make your Mac much better

MacOS Sierra is (nearly) dead; long live macOS... High Sierra!

Yes, Apple's unveiled its yearly update to its laptop and desktop software at WWDC 2017, revealing its latest mountain-inspired name and some of the features that you can look forward to later this year.

High Sierra will be available properly in the autumn, but developers and the overly keen can, respectively, grab the beta today or the public beta later this month.

But why will it make your Mac much better? Here’s why.