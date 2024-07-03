Here’s how 18-22 year olds can get Amazon Prime for 50% off

We get it. Everything has some sort of subscription attached to it these days. It’s too much. But if you have been eyeing up a subscription to Amazon Prime, I’ve got good news for you.

If you’re aged 18-22, you can now get Amazon Prime for 50% off. That’s per month or per year, and it doesn’t run out. Unlike the Prime Student scheme, you don’t need to be a university student to claim the discount. Anyone aged 18-22 can take advantaged of it. And you can still claim a 30-day free trail before.

Not a Prime member yet? Get a free 30-day trial before getting 50% off per month

There are no restrictions with this Amazon Prime subscription, you get all the perks you know and love. It includes lightning-fast deliveries, Unlimited One-Day, and Same-Day Delivery on millions of items. Exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day (mark your calendars for 16-17 July) are part of the package, so you can snag extra bargains.

Prime Video is your ticket to endless binge-watching of blockbuster movies, shows, and Prime Originals. That includes exclusive live sports as well. Prime Gaming offers free games, monthly Twitch channel subscriptions, and a plethora of in-game goodies. You can also stream over 100 million songs on Amazon Music, all in shuffle mode and ad-free. And you get unlimited full-resolution photo storage via Amazon Photos.

There’s also Prime Reading, delivering a treasure trove of eBooks, magazines, and comics. Foodies can rejoice with free delivery on Deliveroo and HelloFresh for a year. Movie buffs can grab two cinema tickets for £10 each month at ODEON cinemas.

As if that wasn’t enough, this half-price Prime membership also comes with exclusive perks tailored for young people. Think 10% off fashion from brands like Champion, Puma, Vans, and Levi’s, 10% off groceries from Amazon Fresh, and 5% off travel with National Express. I’m certainly going to be signing up for it.