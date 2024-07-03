Here’s how 18-22 year olds can get Amazon Prime for 50% off
A new tier of Amazon Prime, lets those aged 18-22 get 50% off the retailer's subscription per month or per year
We get it. Everything has some sort of subscription attached to it these days. It’s too much. But if you have been eyeing up a subscription to Amazon Prime, I’ve got good news for you.
If you’re aged 18-22, you can now get Amazon Prime for 50% off. That’s per month or per year, and it doesn’t run out. Unlike the Prime Student scheme, you don’t need to be a university student to claim the discount. Anyone aged 18-22 can take advantaged of it. And you can still claim a 30-day free trail before.
- Not a Prime member yet? Get a free 30-day trial before getting 50% off per month
There are no restrictions with this Amazon Prime subscription, you get all the perks you know and love. It includes lightning-fast deliveries, Unlimited One-Day, and Same-Day Delivery on millions of items. Exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day (mark your calendars for 16-17 July) are part of the package, so you can snag extra bargains.
Prime Video is your ticket to endless binge-watching of blockbuster movies, shows, and Prime Originals. That includes exclusive live sports as well. Prime Gaming offers free games, monthly Twitch channel subscriptions, and a plethora of in-game goodies. You can also stream over 100 million songs on Amazon Music, all in shuffle mode and ad-free. And you get unlimited full-resolution photo storage via Amazon Photos.
There’s also Prime Reading, delivering a treasure trove of eBooks, magazines, and comics. Foodies can rejoice with free delivery on Deliveroo and HelloFresh for a year. Movie buffs can grab two cinema tickets for £10 each month at ODEON cinemas.
As if that wasn’t enough, this half-price Prime membership also comes with exclusive perks tailored for young people. Think 10% off fashion from brands like Champion, Puma, Vans, and Levi’s, 10% off groceries from Amazon Fresh, and 5% off travel with National Express. I’m certainly going to be signing up for it.