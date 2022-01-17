Google’s foldable phone may be called Pixel Notepad

Google’s upcoming foldable Pixel phone appears to be nailed on, but what will the new foldable be called. Well, it seems that cat is out of the bag with a leak of the name ‘Notepad’.

Other names that have circled in the past include the format-appropriate Passport and far-more standard Google Pixel Fold.

Pipit appears to be the codename of the device, which may debut in the traditional October release slot for new Pixel devices if not before.

9to5Google has recently suggested that unreleased Android 12 code points towards a foldable phone along the lines of the Oppo Find N with a more square fold-out display rather than the more rectangular Galaxy Fold shape.

Other leaks suggest the device won’t have a camera system that’s as good as the epic Pixel 6 Pro, but it will have the same Google Tensor processor as Google’s latest top-spec hardware.

Another source told 9to5Google that the device would cost less in the US than the $1,799 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. That’s quite a claim, but without an Apple foldable seemingly a near prospect, it is possible that Google might seek to steal a march, especially for the US market.

Although figures aren’t yet available for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, we’ve known for many years that Google struggles to achieve mass appeal. In Statista figures from mid-2021, around 4% of US smartphone owners have a Google device, a figure that drops to 2% in the UK.

We voted the Pixel 6 Pro our Gadget of the Year for 2021. We said the Pixel 6 Pro “represents everything a flagship phone should be. It offers brilliant specs, a fun design and some excellent photography smarts – including the Magic Eraser to remove unwanted people from your images, Stalin-style. And it’s all powered by a new Google-designed Tensor chip that should mean the company can roll out, even more, features over the next couple of years.”