Google Android 8.0 Oreo: Everything you need to know

Where to start? Oreo might not be a complete overhaul of Google's familiar mobile OS, but it adds a whole lot of smaller features. We've gone over eight of the best in more detail in a separate article, but stick around here for a more easily digestible rundown of what's on the way.

>> It'll save more battery life

Following in the footsteps of Doze in the last couple versions of Android, Oreo will introduce new restrictions on apps running in the background, limiting their ability to seep your battery life with broadcasts and location updates, for example. So long as developers conform to the standards, your apps still should work as intended while wasting less of your daily charge.

>> Notifications are getting some updates

Notifications can be a blessing and a curse, depending on how frequent, important, and annoying they are, and Oreo should make them even better. New notification channels will let you group together types of alerts from certain apps so you can skip out on less-essential ones, while background colour options can let developers highlight critical pings. Oh, and you can snooze notifications now, instead of dismissing them outright.

>> We'll get picture-in-picture videos

Don't want to stop watching Luke Cage or your favourite YouTube personality when messaging or looking up directions? Android Oreo adds a new native picture-in-picture functionality that lets video apps keep a little windowed version running when you switch over to other apps.

>> Autofill will work in apps now

No more racking your brains to remember that old password you haven't had to type in manually for five years - Oreo will now autofill logins for apps automatically, syncing with the passwords already saved in your Chrome browser.

>> We'll get New-look icons

Any Android phone not made by Google is probably running some kind of custom launcher. Sure, some might look just like vanilla - think OnePlus or Nokia - but others can be completely different. With Oreo, Google is giving us a more consistent look between phones, with adaptive icons that can be circular, square or rounded - depending on what the phoen maker thinks looks best.

>> Wi-Fi should work better

Oreo will automatically join open Wi-Fi networks, and set up a VPN back to Google to keep your data secure while you're browsing. Handy, but you'll be able to switch it off if you're still a little paranoid about anyone snooping on your browser history.

>> Deep colour is on the way

One of the iPhone 7's major features is coming to Android with Oreo. Deep colour lets apps create more vivid colours, with more subtle gradients, so images look the way they're supposed to. It'll depend on phones with screens that support deep colour too, but it's a first step towards HDR compatibility baked right into the OS - instead of being limited to a few top-end phones.

>> And there's more

Improved audio playback over high-end headphones, multi-display support for future upgrades, a back-end that'll be easier to update and eat up less data with each download, improved printer support... There are plenty more tiny extras that should add up to make your Android life that little bit better.