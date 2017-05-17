8 new features Android O will bring to your phone

The age of Nougat is over. Google has officially unveiled its new Android O operating system for smartphones and tablets at its I/O conference.

Right now, Android O really is meant for developers to start learning from and improving their apps. That means you can download its beta incarnation to an array of Google's own devices, including the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, and Nexus Player.

Even if you don't plan on jumping on this initial build, it's worth finding out what to expect when Android O gets finalised later this year – and has a proper name. It's gotta be Oreo, right?

Right now, most of the enhancements seem relatively minor, but they could collectively go a long way to helping your Android do more, act smarter, and last longer. Here's what we know so far.