Get 27% off the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra with this early Prime Day deal

Slick-looking smartwatches running WearOS aren’t exactly plentiful – but Mobvoi is still flying the flag for Google’s wrist-worn operating system. And if you move fast, there are some great deals to be had on the latest models ahead of this year’s Amazon Prime Day.

That includes the top-end TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra 4G, one of the first WearOS smartwatches to use Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC. Prices usually start from £330, but right now you can get one for £241.63 – that’s a 27% reduction.

The watch supports 4G LTE connectivity on the Vodafone UK network, so you can stay connected without needing to bring your phone along, and is built to survive the elements. There’s IP68 water and dust protection, and it’s been military standard tested against extreme temperatures and low pressure. A dual display lets you rely on a low-power panel for the basics when battery life is important, with three days in Smart mode or a whopping 45 days in Essential mode.

If 4G connectivity isn’t high on your list of wants, the Wi-Fi only TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is a little more wallet-friendly. It originally retailed for £290, but is now on sale for £218.09 – that’s a 25% discount. For US customers, prices have dropped to $210 – that’s $90 off the usual £300 retail price.

It has the same tough construction, same battery life and same AMOLED display as the 4G version. It’ll track over 100 different exercise and activity types, and plays nicely with phone, message and app notifications from a paired smartphone.

Mobvoi TicWatch E3 – now £134

If rugged isn’t really your style, the TicWatch E3 dials things down on the styling front. It has a slightly smaller 1.3in display, but keeps the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform so should feel just as snappy in everyday use as the pricier TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra.

Prices typically start from £178.90, but right now you can snap one up for £134.27 – that’s 25% off the RRP. In the US, customers can pay $140 – that’s $60 off the usual $200 retail price.

The WearOS operating system has 20 different pro-grade workout modes, access to the Play Store for adding third-party apps, and will work smoothly with your Android phone when it comes to notifications and taking calls. It supports contactless payments using Google Play, and is IP68 water resistant for when you head to the gym or get caught in the rain. It’ll even cope with lengths of the swimming pool.

The deals are live now, whether you buy directly from the Mobvoi website or via Amazon, with discounts looking set to wrap up just as Prime Day begins in earnest tomorrow.

