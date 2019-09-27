Games Watch: the 5 best new games coming out in October 2019

Even during the slowest months of the year, you'll find the release list stocked with literally hundreds of games across consoles, PC, and mobile. It's madness.
Given that, it can be easy to overlook some magnificent game releases amidst the stack, but worry not: we're here to help. Our Games Watch column points out the five biggest and brightest games on the immediate horizon, and outlines why each seems like it'll be well worth your time and money.
With that in mind, here's your monthly compendium of the five most scintillating new releases coming before November rolls around. You can thank us later.
John Wick Hex – 8 October
After a trio of incredibly badass flicks (and a Fortnite appearance), John Wick is finally getting his own game with John Wick Hex. While the action franchise might seem the best fit for a guns-blazing affair, Hex is actually a methodical strategy game that challenges you to plot out every intricate movement to get the jump on foes and survive tense showdowns.
Bithell Games has built a reputation making deeply atypical, yet totally alluring games like Subsurface Circular and Thomas Was Alone, so we have complete faith that this cel-shaded affair will nail the Wick experience – even without Keanu onboard.
Platforms: PC (Consoles TBD)
Price: US$20
Concrete Genie – 9 October
It's been a long, long time since Jet Set Radio, but its spirit lives on (in a way) with Sony's charming-looking Concrete Genie. It's similarly focused on street art, but without the rollerblades and aggressive, cel-shaded cops in pursuit.
Instead, you play as a young boy who discovers a magical power to create living artwork, which he'll use to revive the darkened city. It looks really beautiful, and we have to imagine that it's quite cool while in PlayStation VR too.
Platform: PlayStation 4
Price: £23
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – 25 October
No, this isn't the iconic Modern Warfare of a dozen years ago, nor the remastered edition from a little ways back. It's a "soft reboot," keeping familiar characters and themes while seemingly getting grittier and more realistic in the process.
Along with bringing back a proper campaign mode (which was missing in last year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4), Infinity Ward's big comeback effort will have an upgraded multiplayer mode that will serve as the foundation of the upcoming Call of Duty Global League. And hey, no zombies this time around. That's a welcome breather.
Platforms: PS4, XB1, PC
Price: £50
The Outer Worlds – 25 October
Described as "an exciting new RPG with RPG elements," The Outer Worlds looks like a twisted and seriously hilarious take on the Mass Effect or Fallout formula as you explore a first-person sci-fi world dominated by corporate interests.
Obsidian Entertainment – the team behind Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity – has imbued the game with its typically in-depth choice systems, letting you affect elements like your narrative path and character development with each decision you make. Looks like a fun universe to tool around in.
Platforms: PS4, XB1, PC (Switch date TBD)
Price: £50
Luigi's Mansion 3 – 31 October
Launching on the absolute best possible day, Luigi's Mansion 3 will arrive on Halloween to spook up your Nintendo Switch. It's all lighthearted thrills in this quest, however, with the trilogy-capper seeing the lesser Mario brother back with this ghost-sucking vacuum in tow.
Luigi's Mansion doesn't appear to dramatically shake up the series' approach, which is fine by us – but the added multiplayer modes look fun, and we can't wait to spend more time with the eerily-named "Gooigi." Yuck.
Platforms: Switch
Price: £45