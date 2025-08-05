Fitbit’s latest free update is big news for restless sleepers

Fitbit has just quietly rolled out a free update that could shake up how you read your sleep stats – and if your recent sleep scores look a little different, this is the reason why.

In a move to boost accuracy, Fitbit has updated its sleep tracking algorithm to better reflect what’s actually going on when your head hits the pillow. The change means you might notice your recorded sleep stages, total sleep time and time spent awake look a bit different from what you’re used to.

The update, announced on the Fitbit forum, is designed to pick up on brief periods of wakefulness that the previous system missed. These tiny awakenings, which are a perfectly normal part of sleep, now show up more consistently in your nightly stats. So while you might see a slight bump in awake time, you’re also getting a truer picture of how your night really went.

For restless sleepers or anyone trying to optimise recovery, this shift could be a game-changer. Knowing when and how often you wake can help you make smarter changes to your routine, like cutting back on late-night screen time or caffeine.

Again, it’s worth noting that Fitbit is reassuring users that this is a step toward greater precision, not a sign you’re suddenly sleeping worse.

Fitbit says this is just the first of several improvements coming to its sleep tracking features. We expect we could see new features announced at the Made by Google event later this month, alongside a new Pixel Watch and Pixel 10 smartphones. The company hasn’t said exactly what’s next, but if you’re a fitness tracker and smartwatch data geek, there’s more to look forward to.

The update is rolling out now to supported Fitbit devices, with no action needed from users. Just wear your device to bed and let the updated system do its thing.

