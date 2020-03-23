Fender is now offering three free months of its Fender Play app

The app teaches you how to play guitar, bass and ukulele through slickly-produced, instructor-guided videos. You’ll have to bring your own axe to lessons, but the platform features content for everyone from total newbies, to lapsed players in need of a bit of a refresher.

Once you’ve picked your preferred genre, Fender Play will create you a personalised, guiding learning path, and tracks your progress along the way.

You’ll probably need to extend beyond three months (the usual cost of a subscription is £9.99 per month, or £89.99 per year) if you’re serious about becoming the next Clapton, but this is a brilliant way of getting started.

To get the app, visit FenderPlay.com or download from the App Store or Google Play. Input your email and you'll receive a code to redeem your membership. Be sure to check your browser settings. You may need to temporarily disable ad blockers to see the code.