News

eBay is offering 10% off everything - here are the best tech deals

eBay is offering 10% off everything over the next 36 hours!
by 

The weaher has been awful this week, so eBay are here to brighten things up by offering you 10% off all anything and everything on the site from 12pm today until 11:59pm tomorrow.

And while this covers the whole of eBay, you've not come to Stuff for the best perfume deals. If you're not sure what gadgets to get, to make the most of that tasty discount, scroll down, grab the code and read our recommendations.

How do I get this deal?

To get this deal, pick what you want to buy on eBay (we'll be using our discount in the electronics or sporting goods section) and enter the coupon code “PRICEWIN” at checkout when prompted. This offer can only be redeemed from 12pm today (Friday 14th June) until 11:59pm on Saturday 15th June.

Be careful, though. You are limited to just one redemption. So, rather than use it on the first thing you see, take a look at our recommendations below.