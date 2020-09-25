Drop everything and download: Procreate 5X

Arm yourself with an iPad, an Apple Pencil and a great app and it’s just like drawing on paper. Actually, scratch that – it’s way better than drawing on paper. No mess! Loads of creative potential! Being able to zoom in without pressing your nose to the canvas!

Procreate has long been the darling of iPad artists, and now Procreate 5X is here – and it’s made what was already a superb app positively droolworthy.