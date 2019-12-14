The basics of Procreate, though, seem almost identical to its predecessor when you fire up the app – and that’s no bad thing. The app wants to get out of your way, and maximise screen space for your work. So to the left, you get brush size and opacity sliders, and across the top there’s a tools strip. The latter can be toggled with a four-finger tap.

Brushes are selected by tapping the brush button, and it’s at that point you realise you’re down an art-bin rabbit-hole. Each category within the brush library is packed with options, and beyond the aforementioned Photoshop import, you can design your own.

Doing so is a touch bewildering at first – there are loads of sliders to fiddle with. But there’s a drawing pad for sanity checks, and the means to fashion expressive and dynamic fare through combining multiple brushes, or having your digital tool jitter or add new colours when you heavily tilt the Apple Pencil. Improvements to the Procreate colour picker (tear off; history; complementary automation) further aid creativity when you finally get properly scribbling.