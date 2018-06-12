Drop everything and download: Pocket Run Pool

Pool is snooker’s inebriated cousin. Instead of expensive waistcoats and polished balls, you get stale beer, table surfaces that look like they’ve been attacked by Wolverine, and losing your bus fare to a bad bet made with a hustler.

On the small screen, things aren’t much better: unless you’re a natural maths whiz, playing against a computer opponent is like taking on god. Hence the need for Zach Gage’s Pocket Run Pool – a new type of pool for the mobile gamer on the go.