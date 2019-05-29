Drop everything and download: ChirpOMatic

Are you obsessed by tweets? No, not the 280-character kind – the ones you hear outside.

Perhaps you’re a secret bird-spotter, and want to know what feathered friends lurk nearby. Or maybe you want to identify the noisy bugger that wakes you every morning at 3am. Or possibly you live every waking moment in a super-paranoid Hitchcock fantasy, waiting for flocks of furious crows to attack.

In all cases, you should download ChirpOMatic.