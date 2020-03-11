Drop everything and download: Call of Duty: Warzone

If you’re unfamiliar with the rules of battle royale, it goes something like this: last man standing.

Warzone’s differs slightly from most in that it’s team-based, but the idea is broadly the same. Up to 150 players parachute into Verdansk at the start of each game – a sprawling city with various zones and vehicles to help you get around. The latter will likely come in handy, because as the clock ticks down a cloud of poison gas closes in.

There’s also a second mode called Plunder, which is a bit like a large-scale, ultraviolent version of the token-collecting finale to each episode of The Crystal Maze. There are more guns and less Richard O’Brien but the aim is to fill your team’s coffers with cash by looting it from around the map and completing specific tasks. The first team to £1 million wins. When you die in Plunder mode you respawn – but it’ll cost you.