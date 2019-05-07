Discover the future of 4K content with Philips and Stuff

Stuff has teamed up with Philips plus some of the most influential brands behind movies, gaming and sport to present the next chapter for 4K OLED television – and you can follow it all with us on Facebook Live here.

We’ll be broadcasting from an exclusive London event for our readers and social media followers on the evening of May 14th, and we’d love you to join us online as we quiz Dolby, Nvidia and Philips about the latest tech taking 4K content to the new heights.

While we check out the dramatic advancements in picture quality from Dolby Vision, Nvidia graphics hardware driving the latest games with ray-tracing tech, plus thrilling content from Universal Pictures including The Fate of the Furious and Mortal Engines, you’ll also get the chance to pose your own questions on the night.

Everything is being shown on the latest 65-inch Ambilight OLED TVs from Philips and if that’s not enough, market-leading smart lighting brand Hue will be doing its thing to make sure this interactive experience is illuminated, immersive and positively glowing, dahling.

Find us on Facebook from around 7.30pm at the The Violin Factory, a renovated Victorian warehouse in the centre of our nation’s capital, and the good news is you don’t even need to dress for the occasion. Seriously, just sit there in your pants if you like, we’ll never know.

Alternatively, feel free to interact with us on the night on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Don’t be shy now.