CES 2021: all the hottest announcements from the world’s biggest tech show

In 2021, CES has become an altogether different beast.
Back in “normal” times, the Consumer Electronics Show brought the world’s major tech brands to Las Vegas every January for a glitzy, no-expense-spared showcase of their hottest upcoming hardware, cutting-edge concepts and game-changing software. In 2021, COVID-19 has turned the entire thing virtual, with digital press conferences replacing live, crowd-filled unveilings.
The format might be unfamiliar, but the end result is pretty much the same: loads and loads of product launches, all delivered in a short space of time. Keeping track of everything is a tough task, so we’ve put together this handy round-up guide to ensure you don’t miss anything important. We’ll be updating it regularly, so make sure to check back periodically for new additions.
LG
Often, the simplest way to make your flat TV’s weedy speakers better is to stop using them altogether and replace them with a soundbar, but not everyone lives in the sort of space that allows for large, heavy speakers to sit underneath their screen. LG’s little QP5 Éclair soundbar is less than 12in in length (smaller than some Subway sarnies), but its five drivers can deliver immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X vertical spatial audio. It comes with a wireless subwoofer to aid its low-end capabilities, and is slated to arrive this summer (price TBC).
The company has revealed a partnership with Google’s Stadia game streaming service that will see Stadia coming to LG’s webOS smart TV range. A Stadia app will be available in the second half of 2021, negating the need to plug a Chromecast into the TV, but users will still require a Stadia controller to play.
LG has also dished up five ultra-portable gram laptops, each with a 16:10 aspect ratio screen designed to offer more screen space than the equivalent laptop with a 16:9 screen. The LG 17Z90P, 16Z90P, 14Z90P, 2-in-1 16T90P and 2-in-1 14T90P also have larger trackpads and keyboards than on previous LG gram notebooks, with the new 16in and 17in models also benefiting from high-density batteries to increase on-the-go stamina.
Panasonic
Japanese giant Panasonic has unveiled a special Final Fantasy edition of its SoundSlayer SC-HTB01 soundbar, developed in tandem with Square ENIX and equipped with three preset sound modes designed to enhance specific types of game. The FPS mode, for instance, apparently makes it easier to locate opponents via more accurate directional sound. The SoundSlayer supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and DTS:Virtual X and comes with a built-in subwoofer and 4K HDR passthrough.
Lenovo
Think you’d seen the last of smart specs when Google Glass went the way of the dodo? Think again: Lenovo just launched the ThinkReality A3, a pair of lightweight glasses whose stereoscopic 1080p displays can plonk up to five virtual displays in the wearer’s field of view. Designed primarily with professional and enterprise use in mind (the glasses tether to a PC or smartphone via USB-C), they also come with an 8MP camera and two fisheye cameras for room-scale tracking.
Acer
Gamers in need of a no-compromise monitor might well find what they’re looking for in the Acer Predator XB273U NX, a 27in 1440p beast with support for Nvidia G-Sync and a refresh rate of up to 275Hz – something you’re not likely to get close to even with one of the latest GeForce GPUs inside your PC. It also comes with a 0.5ms response time and will be available from May, priced at around £999.
Acer also revealed its new Spin 514 Chromebook, the company’s most powerful Chromebook to date. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU and up to 16GB of RAM, this metal-bodied laptop appears to be one of the more powerful, premium Chromebooks around, but still offers 10 hours of battery life and a price tag starting at under £500. Look out for it from March.
TCL
The TCL NXTPAPER is an intriguing product that falls somewhere between a traditional tablet and an ereader. Its 9in colour screen isn’t backlit, which makes it more power efficient than a standard tablet, as well as easier on your eyes. The downside is, of course, that you need an external light source to see anything on it – so TCL has stuck a reading lamp accessory inside the box. The NXTPAPER runs on Android 10, has cameras on its front and back, and TCL says its battery will last over a day on a single charge. It’s going on sale this April, priced at around €349.