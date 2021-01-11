CES 2021: all the hottest announcements from the world’s biggest tech show

Often, the simplest way to make your flat TV’s weedy speakers better is to stop using them altogether and replace them with a soundbar, but not everyone lives in the sort of space that allows for large, heavy speakers to sit underneath their screen. LG’s little QP5 Éclair soundbar is less than 12in in length (smaller than some Subway sarnies), but its five drivers can deliver immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X vertical spatial audio. It comes with a wireless subwoofer to aid its low-end capabilities, and is slated to arrive this summer (price TBC).

The company has revealed a partnership with Google’s Stadia game streaming service that will see Stadia coming to LG’s webOS smart TV range. A Stadia app will be available in the second half of 2021, negating the need to plug a Chromecast into the TV, but users will still require a Stadia controller to play.

LG has also dished up five ultra-portable gram laptops, each with a 16:10 aspect ratio screen designed to offer more screen space than the equivalent laptop with a 16:9 screen. The LG 17Z90P, 16Z90P, 14Z90P, 2-in-1 16T90P and 2-in-1 14T90P also have larger trackpads and keyboards than on previous LG gram notebooks, with the new 16in and 17in models also benefiting from high-density batteries to increase on-the-go stamina.