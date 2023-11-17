I bought a PS5 and EA FC 24, but I should have waited for this Amazon Black Friday bundle

If you’ve been holding out to buy a PS5 console until the price drops, then you’ll be relieve to know that a good thing has come to those who wait.

At least if you’re in the UK. For Black Friday, Amazon are offering a PS5 Standard bundle with disc drive and a copy of EA FC 24 for £410. That’s a 24% saving on the original £540. For your money, you’ll also get a DualSense wireless controller with haptic feedback.

EA FC 24 is the first outing for the series formerly known as FIFA. It’s not exactly an entire rebrand, but it is the same reliably addictive football game played by millions the world over. Featuring teams and players from the Premier League, Serie A, the Bundesliga, MLS and more, EA FC 24 is still the game we know and love, just without the tarnished FIFA name.

In our review, we noted how EA Sports FC 24 might not have been the complete revamp that we were told it would be, but there’s still plenty to keep gamers occupied. If you get in on the action now, then there’s plenty of action to get involved with throughout the season in Ultimate Team, EA FC 24‘s online competition that runs until next year.

If you’re a Microsoft die-hard however, you’re still in luck. For a limited time, the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle is available for £249.99. The bundle gets you the Xbox Series S 512GB, as well as three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass gives you access to hundreds of games right from the get go, including new releases like the space explorer Starfield.

If you’re after any other bargains this Black Friday, check out the best deals in the UK here. If you’re a US shopper, then we have you covered too.

