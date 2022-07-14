Brisant Secure debuts KeyTag – a door key with Apple FindMy embedded

British smart lock maker Brisant Secure has debuted KeyTag, a new trackable key.

It’s a normal door key, but one with Apple’s FindMy tech embedded. The premise is pretty simple – you don’t need to have a separate Apple AirTag to track your keys in the FindMy app on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Naturally, you can also use Siri with the system, so you can ask “Siri, where are my keys” and then the key will emit an audible alert so you can find out where they are. FindMy can also send you an alert when you move away from your key.

The new Ultion KeyTag isn’t much more expensive than Apple’s AirTags themselves at £39 and they’re compatible with any Brisant Ultion lock whether it’s a smart model or not. The KeyTag comes in five different colour combos and there’s even a glow-in-the-dark one too.

If you lose your key, you can place it in Lost Mode. You’ll then get a notification whenever another Apple Find My enabled device gets within Bluetooth range of your Ultion key. Should you wish, you can also share your contact info with the person who found the KeyTag – though probably not a great idea to send them your address!

Ultion recently debuted the Nuki smart lock which is now available for pre-order. It’s compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant as well as Ring and comes with a £2000 guarantee should someone break in by snapping the lock. Cleverly, it can also work with AirBnB’s app so you can grant access for people into short term rental properties.