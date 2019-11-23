Best Black Friday 2019 TV deals

Ah, Black Friday. The day every borderline insane bargain hunter heads to their local electronics store and has an actual fist fight over a television that's been heavily discounted for a reason.

You don’t want to be like them, do you? Of course you don’t. Instead, browse our list of tellies and shop from the safety of your home. Not only are these TVs actually good, but the only person who’ll punch you in the face is yourself when you see the size of your credit card bill.

Happy shopping!