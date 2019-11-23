Best Black Friday 2019 TV deals

Ah, Black Friday. The day every borderline insane bargain hunter heads to their local electronics store and has an actual fist fight over a television that's been heavily discounted for a reason.
You don’t want to be like them, do you? Of course you don’t. Instead, browse our list of tellies and shop from the safety of your home. Not only are these TVs actually good, but the only person who’ll punch you in the face is yourself when you see the size of your credit card bill.
Happy shopping!
LG 43UM7000PLA 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV (save £50)
LG have quite the reputation for creating impressive TVs at affordable prices. But even with those standards in mind, a 43-inch 4K Smart TV for under £300 is mind-blowing value! HDR 10 keeps those colours vivid and beautiful, while WebOS keeps the whole Smart TV experience nice and streamlined.
Was £349 | Now £299
Philips 50PUS6814/12 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with Ambilight (save £101)
The idea of your telly having back lighting that matches the colour of what's on screen can seem a little gimmicky on first glance. But it really comes into its own with a new level of immersion on Philips 50-inch 4K TV. It's one of those features that when you get it, you never switch off ever again!
Was £500 | Now £399
Samsung The Frame (2019) QLED Art Mode TV
For too long, the living room has had to fit around the TV. But now, thanks to Samsung's The Frame TV, the telly can just blend into the wall like any picture frame (as the name suggests). This boasts some serious home entertainment specs - 4K resolution, HDR, QLED technology and a near-invisible optical cable to connect all your consoles and TV boxes - while pairing it up with an Art Mode that displays artwork or your own photos when not in use, to really add to any room.
Normally, this kind of top-of-the-range tech sets you back four figures, but the price has come tumbling down for Black Friday...
Was £1499 | Now £999
Sony Bravia KD49XG8096BU 49-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant (save £180)
Sony have a reputation for making incredible TVs, and their latest Bravia line certainly keeps up appearances as one of the best panels out there. From the triluminos display for true-to-life colour and Motionflow XR for 400Hz, to the Android TV software and Google Assistant for ultimate ease of use.
Was £679 | Now £499
JVC LT-40C890 40-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV (Save £70)
I see you, dear reader. You may have looked at a couple of these TVs, thinking "it's a good discount for a great telly, but still way out of my price range." Lucky for you, JVC is here to really make 4K TVs accessible to everyone. At just over £20, this 4K Smart TV packs all the features you want into one cracking 40-inch panel.
Was £299 | Now £229