The biggest Switch announcements from February’s Nintendo Direct

Nintendo just held its longest Direct streaming show in ages, lasting nearly an hour as they blasted through a massive list of announcements. Anything good?

Yeah, a few things. While the impact of the pandemic surely means that big new games will take longer to come out and lots of older titles will be refreshed and re-released in the meantime, the stream had good news for fans of Zelda, Splatoon, and Mario alike, as well as some exciting new experiences.

There’s also some fresh content coming for some of the Switch’s biggest games in the near future. Didn’t catch the stream? Here are the biggest announcements that you need to see.