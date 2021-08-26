The best trailers from Gamescom 2021

E3 will always be the buzziest gaming trade show, but Los Angeles doesn’t hog all the fun.

In Europe we have Gamescom, which takes place at the back end of each summer in Cologne. While not typically as big for game announcements, it’s always very worthwhile keeping an eye on what’s happening in Germany, as we usually see more of the games slated for launch in the months leading up to Christmas.

A decision was made earlier in the year to make Gamescom 2021 an all-digital event, but there has still been plenty of news. Read on for the biggest headlines and accompanying trailers.