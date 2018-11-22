Best Black Friday 2018 PS4 and PS4 games deals

PS Plus rarely goes on sale, so whenever you have a chance to pick up a 12 months subscription for less than its price tag, it's always worth doing.

If you're big fan of multiplayer games, PS Plus is a must, and you also get free games every month so it's worth it regardless of the games you play.

Some titles also require PS Plus, like Monster Hunter World for example.

Save yourself a tenner and get stuck in!

(Was £49.99 - now £39.99)

