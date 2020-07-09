August issue of Stuff out now

An old router, a pound-shop tower fan, a PS2 inside a ringbinder – these are just a few of the things that Sony's PlayStation 5 has been compared to since it was unveiled, and in the August issue of Stuff you get to catch up on all you need to know about the next-gen console plus the downlow on a huge haul of games coming your way.
But that's not all...
Going 'out out'
The August issue is really a tale of two types of people (stood a metre apart). If you’re the sort of person who likes to seize the day armed with sickening amounts of enthusiasm, craving adventure and a desire to put yourself to the test, we’ve loaded the magazine with 18 pages of tech, tips and apps for outdoor escapades, from fitness bootcamps on the common to weekend warrior camping trips in the wild.
We’ve also ridden three of the very latest e-bikes should you wish to propel yourself somewhere new on two wheels, and revealed how to get the most from the DJI Mavic Air 2 drone, capturing everything with awesome aerial photography.
Staying 'in in'
If you’re scared of wasps, have hayfever, or you’re a vampire, we’ve not forgotten you either. Aside from the the PlayStation 5 breaking covert has broken cover, we test two of the hottest new OLED TVs on the block from LG and Sony, plus there’s our verdict on arguably the biggest game of 2020 so far – The Last of Us Part II – along with all the latest streaming shows to while away the time.
There's a pair of million pound speakers named after a motorway, our pick of the best 'WFH' chairs for resting your hiney, our verdict on the Sonos Arc, Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3, plus a total of 176 star-rated gadgets including all the essential top 10 lists to help you pick the perfect gadget for everything from the smart home to TVs and smartphones.
