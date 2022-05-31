Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could land with always-on displays at long last

While Android fans have had the option of always-on displays for the better part of a decade, it’s a feature that’s never made it to an iPhone. At least, until now. Potentially.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a source with knowledge on the upcoming iPhone 14 states that the always-on feature could land with its next generation of handsets, introduced with iOS 16. In a similar way to the manner in which the Apple Watch 7‘s always-on display works, the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro Max are both expected to drop down their refresh rates when always-on mode is enabled, helping to conserve battery life.

It certainly makes sense, especially if the new handsets will turn up rocking the same LTPO displays found in the newer Apple Watch models. Without diving too deep into the technical details, these displays allow the refresh rate to be scaled according to what you’re doing with your device, such as ramping it up for gaming, and winding it right down for things like always-on display modes.

Based on what we’ve seen on Android phones from the likes of Samsung and others, we can almost certainly expect Apple’s always-on display mode to feature at least one type of clock, along with notification icons and other potentially useful info in the form of battery and weather widgets.

While the early days of always-on displays had a noticeable effect on battery life, in true Apple style, it looks like the tech will finally make it into its products now that it’s more refined and at its best.

Other iOS updates, according to Gurman’s previous information, could see extra windowing and multitasking features on the iPad, including resizable windows. We’ll know more when Apple’s annual WWDC event kicks off on 6 June, where we expect to see more details on iOS 16 and iPad OS 16 revealed.