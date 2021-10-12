Apple sets date for 'Unleashed' event - new Macs incoming

Apple has set the date for a further event where it's expected that it will reveal new Macs. Primarily these are expected to be the MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch. But there have been rumours that we'll see different colours come to the MacBook Air range and the invite seems to hint at that with a blue colour.

Unusually for Apple, the event is on a Monday rather than Tuesday, starting at 6pm BST/10am PT on the 18 October. It could just be as simple as Apple wanting to avoid a clash with the Google Pixel event the day after.

We're expecting the new Pros to be based on a new version of Apple's M Series chips, probably the M1X, but possibly known as the M2.

It's also very likely we will get an iMac that's larger than the 2021 24-inch iMac and probably larger than the current Intel-based 27-inch that was last updated in mid-2020. There may also be a new Mac Pro with Apple-designed processors, too, although it is highly likely that Apple will keep selling the existing Mac Pro with its super-powerful Intel Xeon chips.

We'll find out more next week!