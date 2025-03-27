Apple Music just beat Spotify with this DJ-friendly new feature

Apple just launched a new DJ with Apple Music for the tech giant’s music streaming service. What Apple’s done here isn’t just throw a few club playlists at the homepage and call it a day. Nor is there any AI music presenting going on.

Rather, Apple has actually integrated Apple Music with proper DJ software and hardware. That includes gear from Serato, Denon DJ, Numark, Rane DJ, Engine DJ, djay Pro, and AlphaTheta.

This means that DJs (real ones and bedroom hopefuls alike) can access Apple Music’s entire 100-million-song library within their DJ setups. I can absolutely appreciate how massive it is to rehearse, mix, and perform sets using your streaming library. No more hoarding MP3s like it’s 2007.

There’s even a new “DJ with Apple Music” page inside the app, which showcases DJ-friendly editorial playlists and dedicated pages for each software and hardware partner, including mixes and sample playlists to mess about with. Basically, it’s all very plug-and-play now. You just open up rekordbox or Serato, and suddenly your Apple Music library is your crate.

For one big example of how this new feature works, look at AlphaTheta. Apple Music now comes baked into rekordbox 7.1.0, rekordbox iOS 4.4.0, and firmware updates for the OMNIS-DUO and XDJ-AZ DJ systems. You can literally plug these into the internet and stream tracks from the streamer directly.

If you want in, you’ll need an Apple Music subscription, supported hardware, and an internet connection. Apple’s music streamer costs $10.99/£10.99 a month for individual subscriptions, and the DJ integrations are included for no extra charge.